Wild Rift: Fennel Adversity jungler Domeng passes away

Fennel Adversity jungler Domino "Domeng" Magbanua

MANILA - Pro League of Legends: Wild Rift jungler Domino “Domeng” Magbanua has passed away at the age of 22.

His team, Fennel Adversity, confirmed Monday afternoon, without detailing his cause of death.

“On November 6, Domeng, a member of our League of Legends: Wild Rift division (Philippines) has passed away. We pray for the soul of the deceased and extend our deepest condolences to the family,” the organization said in a Facebook post.

“We will report on the future direction of the team as soon as details are finalized.”

The organization also urged the public to “refrain from making individual inquiries as we are all deeply saddened by the loss.”

Domeng’s first known foray into professional Wild Rift was with Team Adversity, which later merged with Japanese organization Fennel.

As part of Fennel, he became a mainstay in various professional appearances such as the Philippine Pro Gaming League (PPGL) and the Wild Rift: Champions, when the squad nearly made it to the world championships in Singapore.