MANILA -- Blacklist International has partnered with global esports organization G2 Esports, as it ventures into League of Legends: Wild Rift, its agency Tier One Entertainment announced Wednesday evening.

In a statement, Tier One said Blacklist's reputation as a championship team in major mobile esports titles made the partnership possible. The Wild Rift team will be called G2 Blacklist.

G2, a powerhouse in the League of Legends scene, has won nine local championship titles in Europe, and are looking to bring their venture into Asia, as Riot Games, LOL and Wild Rift's developers, look into doubling-down in the continent.

"The Berlin-based G2 Esports fit that bill perfectly. G2 has a demonstrated ability to assemble championship contenders across popular titles," Tier One said.

"It is a no-brainer that they would select Blacklist International as their partner to build a team for the Wild Rift League-Asia – the new focal point for Riot’s mobile esports strategy," it added.

G2 Esports CEO Albal Dechellotte saw potential in Blacklist's prominence in the esports scene.

"Blacklist is a winning team, full of successful people that have helped them dominate the mobile esports market. Asia is where Wild Rift is set to succeed and we wanted to be part of it and bring a G2 team to our fans in the region," Dechellotte said.

Tier One and G2 have collaborated anew with Pinoy street artist Juanito “Quiccs” Maiquez for an "exclusive art piece." This will be Tier One's second collaboration with the local artist, after they collaborated for Blacklist's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang jerseys.

The roster will be debuting in the Phase 2 qualifiers of the Wild Rift League Asia on Friday, February 17.