Nonito Donaire Jr. File photo

Former champion Nonito "The Filipino Flash" Donaire Jr. gets the chance to reclaim the WBC bantamweight throne as he gets a fight date with Alejandro Santiago for the vacant title.

The fight, approved by the WBC, is a welcome development for Donaire who got hammered by Naoya Inoue in June last year.

The date and venue for the title clash will soon be announced.

Aside from getting the chance to become champion again, Donaire also gets the opportunity to break a record he set before.

If he beats Santiago at 40 years old, Donaire will become the oldest boxer to win a bantamweight crown.



He claimed the record when he knocked out Nordine Oubaali at 38 years old for the same title in May 2021.

Donaire currently holds a record of 42-7 win-loss including 28 knockouts.

Santiago, meanwhile, is a veteran with a record of 27-3-5, 14 KO's.

He came close to becoming a world champion twice. Santiago was forced to settle for a draw in a 2018 IBF title shot against Jerwin Ancajas and lost a a majority decision to Gary Antonio Russell in 2021.