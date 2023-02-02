Nonito Donaire Jr. File photo

Mapipilitang maghanap ng ibang katunggali ang dating world champion na si Nonito Donaire Jr. matapos umatras sa negosasiyon ang sana ay makakalaban niyang si Jason Moloney.

Nakatakda sanang magsagupa ang dalawa para sa vacant WBC bantamweight crown na binitiwan kamakailan lang ni Naoya Inoue upang umakyat sa super bantamweight class.

Pero ayon kay WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, wala nang interes si Moloney na habulin pa ang bantamweight title.

“The WBC has received confirmation from Top Rank that [Moloney] will not be fighting for the WBC bantamweight title,” ani Sulaiman sa ulat ng Boxingscene.

“With this letter the process of [Moloney] vs Donaire is hereby cancelled."

Wala naman aniyang problema ito para kay Donaire na prino-promote ng Probellum.

“The good news is that Nonito Donaire is a warrior who is willing to face anyone,” ani Richard Schaefer ng Probellum. “Our stance was always the same -- Nonito Donaire was going to challenge for the WBC bantamweight title."

“We wish [Moloney] the best of luck," ayon naman kay Sulaiman. "The WBC will be announcing future steps towards the fight for such vacant title.”