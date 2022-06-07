WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue of Japan (L) poses with WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire of the Philippines during a press event in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, on June 3, 2022. EPA-EFE/Japan pool/file

Filipino fighter Nonito Donaire Jr. fell short in his rematch against Japanese super star Naoya Inoue, losing via a 2nd-round stoppage at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Inoue first dropped Donaire with a big right hand near the end of the first round.

The 39-year-old Fil-Am survived the round and went for broke in the succeeding stanza.

But the heavy-handed Japanese handed a pair of vicious left hooks that dropped Donaire for the second time.

Referee Michael Griffin saw enough and stopped the bout 1:24 seconds into the 2nd round.

With the loss, Donaire lost the WBC bantamweight title. Inoue unified it with his WBA and IBF crowns.

Inoue also beat the Filipino during their initial face-off back in 2019, where the Japanese ended up winning by points following 12 rounds of brutal slugfest.

That bout was named Fight of the Year.

Stand off

There was a minor standoff between the two fighters on the eve of the rematch when Inoue's camp brought before the boxing commission a pair of gloves that were not sealed by the manufacturer.

As per regulations, the gloves will have to be brought in from the manufacturer to ensure that none of them were tampered.

The commotion was eventually settled when Inoue's camp produced two sealed pairs of gloves for the Japanese boxer.

Donaire used blue and orange Everlast gloves, while Inoue wore a black pair of Cleto Reyes gloves.

Inoue has all but one remaining divisional title in tow as the WBO throne is currently being occupied by new titlist Paul Butler.