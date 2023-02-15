PBA: San Miguel nahaharap sa pagsubok laban sa Ginebra, TNT

Coach Jorge Gallent ng San Miguel. File Photo/PBA Images

Aminado si San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent na matindi ang pagdadaanan ng kanilang koponan sa susunod na dalawa nilang laro.

Matapos ang isang high scoring game laban sa Northport, nakahanay silang makasalpukan ang Barangay Ginebra sa Biyernes at ang Talk 'N Text sa Linggo.

Napataob nila ang Batang Pier sa iskor na 145-132 kung saan all-out sila sa scoring.

Pero ayon kay Gallent, kulang sila sa depensa kung kaya naiskoran naman sila ng 132 points ng Northport.

"Our defense was terrible," aniya.

Hindi raw ito pipuwede oras na makaharap nila ang mga gaya ng Ginebra at Talk 'N Text.

"If we play against Ginebra, we have to be sharp... Ginebra is a team that you have to play 48 minutes. If not they will try to take advantage of that because they have a good coach and they're well disciplined," diin ni Gallent.

Ganoon din naman daw sa Tropang GIGA, pero hindi pa niya iniisip ito sa ngayon.

"We just have to take it one game at a time. We finished playing today so we'll think of Ginebra. We're not thinking of the game on Sunday (against TNT). We're just thinking of the game on Friday which is Ginebra," aniya.

"This week will be tough for us, but this will test our character."

