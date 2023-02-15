Cameron Clark dropped 44 big points as San Miguel fended off Northport, 145-132, for a bounce-back win in the PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Beermen avoided disaster by dominating the closing minutes to hold off a furious fightback by the Batang Pier.

June Mar Fajardo scored 29 points, while CJ Perez chipped in 24 markers in a tremendous showing by San Miguel.

Following a 107-103 defeat at the hands of the Converge FiberXers, the Beermen came out aggressive in the first half with Clark scoring 26 points.

San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent was surprised his wards dished out a total of 46 assists, which paved the way to more scoring opportunities for the Beermen.

"46 assists? Wow!" said Gellent during the post-game press conference.

"As I've said, in order to win you have to share the ball... You have to do everything to give opportunities to others. Once we be stagnant in one side, nothing will happen."

But the Batang Pier came out fighting in the second half and came to within 5 points early in the payoff period.

This prompted the Beermen to scramble and make crucial stops to avoid an upset.

Gallent said they fared badly on defense as they allowed the Batang Pier to score as much as 132 points.

The San Miguel coach said they can not afford to make the same mistake when they meet Barangay Ginebra next.

"I got shocked with 46 assists which is great but our defense was terrible," he said.

"If we play against Ginebra, we have to be sharp... Ginebra is a team that you have to play 48 minutes. If not they will try to take advantage o that beause they have a good coach and they're well disciplined."



Northport's reinforcement Kevin Murphy had 39 markers even as Arvin Tolentino dropped 32 points.

San Miguel improved to 6-1 while Northport remained winless after 6 games.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.