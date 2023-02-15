PBA: Pogoy, Hollis-Jefferson power TNT's rout of Blackwater

TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in action against the Blackwater Bossing in his PBA Governors' Cup debut. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was successful in his PBA debut, helping the TNT Tropang GIGA crush the Blackwater Bossing, 138-116, on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The former NBA player came in as the replacement for Jalen Hudson and immediately showed his quality, putting up 37 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists in a 35-minute stint.

Roger Pogoy earned Best Player of the Game honors after torching the Bossing for 40 points on 13-of-21 shooting, including seven three-pointers. Pogoy added nine rebounds.

The Tropang GIGA unloaded 31 points in the opening period and never looked back. They were up, 68-50, at the break and eventually led by 31 points, 105-74, off two free throws by Kib Montalbo in the third quarter.

It was the fourth straight win of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup for the Tropang GIGA, who now hold the top spot in the league standings with a 6-1 win-loss slate.

Blackwater lost for the fifth straight game to fall to 1-5.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.