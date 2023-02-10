Courtesy: Blacklist International

MANILA -- Despite earning a superstar status as one of the up-and-coming influencers in the local Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene, Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse is seeking growth as an esports athlete.

Renejay has the followers and endorsements, and already cemented his reputation as one of the most famous gaming influencers in the country.

But he lacked one thing: an esports title to call his own.

It was what former teammates, Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera and Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya savored when they became part of the world championship team of Echo Philippines. So when Season 10 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League entered its twilight, he had to make a decision.

"Maayos naman pagkakaalam ko sa kanila [Nexplay]," Renejay told ABS-CBN News during the media shoot with Blacklist International.

"Sabi ko gusto ko pong mag-try ng iba kasi tatlong taon na po ako sa Nexplay. Gusto ko mag-try ng new environment siyempre, kasi it means new environment and new beginnings. So hanggang sa sinabi ko po sa boss na mag-open ng parang kunin na ako."

The 22-year-old from Orion, Bataan had it all in Nexplay -- superstar status despite shaky performances in MPL, and the team's fan base shows for it.

And with all the ruckus about the team's status, Renejay kept the rumor wheels rolling when he appeared with Tier One Entertainment CEO Tryke Gutierrez during Blacklist's MPL Season 10 finals clash with Echo, which he unabashedly said was just a mere invite.

With rumors of Nexplay acquiring Minana Esports' entire roster, Renejay had no team to go to. Then came Blacklist International, who asked him to try out.

Despite his rise from humble beginnings as a piggery worker, he still could not believe he could make the cut in a championship team like Blacklist.

“‘Yung kasikatan, hindi ko siya gusto noong una. Kaso gusto ako ng mga tao eh. Parang sayang din ang opportunity kasi hindi lahat nabibgyan ng opportunity. So [habang nagtagal] ginusto ko na lang po siya,” he said.

“Sobrang as in saya kasi galing ako sa team na top 7 or top 8 hindi ko in-expect na kukunin nila ako. Kasi nakakahiya na iba ang experience ko. Pero siguro may nakikita sila sa ’kin na talagang potential. Kahit pangit 'yung laro ko baka may nakikita sila na hindi ko pa nailalabas.”

With the change in environment, the 22-year-old hopes he could reap titles with a championship team, and get the redemption he deserves.

“Todo, bibigay ko talaga 'yung best ko kasi wala e, nakakahiya kapag hindi ko binigay ‘yung best ko kasi bago ako e. Bibigay ko talaga 'yung best ko kasi gusto kong patunayan na kaya ko rin 'yung mga nagawa nila,” he said.