Blacklist International regroup after a match during the M4 World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - Nexplay EVOS star Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse has left the team, the squad confirmed, as he is set to participate under Blacklist International's team for the 2023 Southeast Asian Games qualification pool.

Meanwhile, Blacklist's dynamic duo Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario are confirmed to play for MPL - Philippines Season 11.

This comes less than a week after Blacklist failed in their bid to defend their world title in Jakarta.

This means the V33wise duo will set the way to qualify for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asian Cup slated to be held later in the year. Their other teammates for Season 11 remain yet to be seen.

The squad's young core in Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap, Kiel "Oheb" Soriano, and Salic "Hadji" Imam , along with Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse will be fielded for the Sibol's SEA Games 2023 qualification pool.

The lineup won the MPL Season 10 title, before finishing second in the M4 World Championships, after losing to Echo Philippines, 4-0, and being shut of their bid for back-to-back world titles.

'MANY THINGS WILL HAPPEN'

From the off-season, many things started to circulate concerning the team's future.

From Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse's rumored transfer to possible movements within the team, rumors started to surface on the MPL powerhouse's roster.

Shortly before Blacklist's announcement, Nexplay EVOS announced Renejay's departure from the team.

In an interview with reporters last January 13 in Jakarta, Wise said "many things will happen" after being asked on the team's future.

Hours after losing against Echo Philippines in the M4 Grand Finals, OhMyV33nus assured their supporters the defeat "is not the last" of them.

And prior to the announcement, Tier One chief executive officer Tryke Gutierrez said the decisions were discussed with coaching staff and the players.

"We gave each of them the option to rest or compete in s11 and SEA games. The players and coaches have now come up with the decision which we will announce later tonight," Gutierrez said Friday afternoon.

In Season 9, the V33wise tandem took a break from the local league and participated in the 2022 Southeast Asian Games, taking home gold in Hanoi, Vietnam under national team Sibol alongside Hadji, Dominic, Owl, and Eyon. Edward and Oheb, both minors, did not participate after being barred by age restrictions.

The 2023 SEA Games will be held in Cambodia, with Mobile Legends: Bang Bang remaining as one of the playing titles.