Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna during Blacklist International's loss against Echo Philippines. Courtesy: Moonton Games.

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Blacklist International captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna was lost for words after being dethroned by fellow Pinoys Echo Philippines at the Tennis Indoor Senayan here.

Blacklist International absorbed a 0-4 beating by the Orcas, led by now 2-time world champion "KarlTzy," after outmaneuvering them in their last encounters, including a bout that sent Echo into the lower bracket.

It was a familiar feeling for her, after she and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario missed the chance to notch local titles under Onic Esports.

"Ngayon palang nagsi-sink in 'yung mga nangyari at itong pakiramdam na 'to, sobrang pamilyar sa 'kin. 'Yung feeling na gusto mong umiyak pero wala nang luha na lumalabas. Siguro nga dahil maraming beses na din kaming napunta sa ganitong point, at sa sobrang daming beses, parang manhid na ako," she said in a Facebook post hours after their loss, Sunday evening.

Despite the loss, the MPL Philippines most valuable player said she still feels blessed with the outpour of support from the ML:BB community, especially those who went all in and flew all the way to the Indonesian capital to show their support.

"Super thankful ako sa lahat ng mga taong hindi tumigil at patuloy pa rin na nagtitiwala sa mga kakayahan namin," she said.

And with the downfall, "The Queen" vows to come back stronger.

"With this, I will make sure that we will come back stronger than ever. And again, THIS IS STILL NOT THE LAST OF US," she said.

OhMyV33nus and Wise both sat out MPL Season 9 to rest and focus on the 2022 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, where Blacklist players bagged gold under the Sibol national team banner.

They also ended up silver in the International Esports Federation world championships after losing to host team Indonesia.