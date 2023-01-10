Filipino ML fans fly to Jakarta for M4

Some Blacklist fans flew all the way from Manila to Jakarta, Indonesia to see the reigning world champs’ playoff opener in M4. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League boasts one of the biggest fanbases in the local esports scene, and their fans have taken even bigger steps as pandemic restrictions loosened.

From taking buses in the wee hours of the morning to catch their favorite teams at the ICITE Auditorium during the regular season, they have also shown their devotion in the world stage.

In fact, some of them flew all the way from Manila to support their favorite teams, as offline gaming events resumed.

Dubai-based Enzo, a Blacklist fan -- or Agent -- for two years now, flew to Manila for the holidays before heading into Jakarta, Indonesia for the world championships.

"I like Blacklist because they changed the gameplay and they stand up for inclusivity and all the values I stand for. At saka [there's not much] toxicity so that's what I like," he said, moments before Blacklist faced Brazil's RRQ Akira at the Tennis Indoor Senayan here last Sunday.

Later on, he added: "Promise ko 'yan sa kanila na ikung 'asaan man gaganapin ang M4, I'll be there."

Samantha, another Blacklist fan, has been in the Indonesia capital since January 6. In fact, she met fellow fans who coincidentally were on the same flight with her.

"I love Blacklist kasi manalo and matalo, kaya nilang mag-adjust sa game draft, and napaka-humble nila," she explained.

Seeing their fans go the extra mile is an important morale-boost for the defending champions.

"Sobrang napakasarap sa pakiramdam na maraming effort na ginagawa ng mga fans namin, especially siya na sobrang layo pa nang pinanggalingan. Siguro isa 'yun sa mga nagiging motivation namin na talagang mag-effort para sa mga fans namin, at hindi namin dapat silang biguin para lalo din namin silang mapasaya," head coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza said.

Blacklist will face RRQ Hoshi on January 11.