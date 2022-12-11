Sibol’s Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team took home the silver medal in the International Esports Federation (IESF) world championships held in Bali, Indonesia, after crumbling against the host team, 0-3.

After the host team took them down 2-0 in the playoff opener, Sibol, bannered by Blacklist International and players from Maharlika Esports, rallied to beat Kazakhstan, Laos, and Cambodia before faltering against Indonesia, who are bannered by EVOS Legends.

This is the first time the back-to-back MPL PH and world championship lineup of Blacklist International lost twice to the same team in a single tournament.

Indonesia utilized a 1-0 advantage it enjoyed from as the finalist emerging from the upper bracket.

The Sibol roster this time had offlaners Edward Jay Dapadap and Kiel Soriano, who were ineligible in the 2022 SEA Games due to the tournament’s age restrictions, apart from Johnmar Villaluna, Danerie James del Rosario and Salic Imam.

Sibol has reserves in Kenneth Tadeo and Kyle Villarde, both from Maharlika.

The five-man Blacklist roster will next see action in the M4 World Championships, to be held in Indonesia capital Jakarta, from January 1-15.