M4: Bon Chan says Arcadia's presence keyed RRQ's improvement

Blacklist International share a huddle during their M4 World Championships bout against RRQ Hoshi in Jakarta Indonesia. Courtesy: Moonton Games.

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Local crowd favorites RRQ Hoshi gave the reigning world champs Blacklist International a run for their money when they faced each other at the Tennis Indoor Senayan here.

In front of a loud crowd and a valiant RRQ which overcame its lackluster M-series performance in Singapore, Blacklist managed to escape the King of Kings in a 3-2 thriller at the M4 World Championships.

Blacklist coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza believes RRQ coach Michael "Arcadia" Bocado's presence also helped the King of Kings.

"They improved a lot because of the help of their new coach Arcadia. You know what happens when you have a Filipino coach. You noticed what happened to Onic, to RRQ, because yeah because of how those Filipino coaches share that winning culture," Bon Chan said in a post-match press conference, Wednesday evening.

RRQ fans, which made a lasting impression on Blacklist, also made an impact.

"We are also thankful because of the RRQ fans because [the match] becomes exciting. Let's keep this healthy rivalry," he said.

Blacklist will have to win another game to secure a second straight grand finals appearance on Friday, January 13.