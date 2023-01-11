Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna shares high fives with Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and Kiel "Oheb" Soriano after snagging a series against RRQ Hoshi. Courtesy: Moonton Games

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (UPDATED) Blacklist International is a win away from the first Grand Finals slot of the M4 World Championships after upending host country favorites RRQ Hoshi, 3-2, in the upper bracket knockout stages, Wednesday evening.

In front of a packed Tennis Indoor Senayan, Blacklist International escaped the Indonesian crowd favorites as the series went down the wire.

RRQ clamped down Johnmar "OhMYV33nus" Villaluna to 3 deaths in the first 7 minutes of Game 1, as the hosts held a slim lead. Blacklist eventually bounced back as Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario took total control of the jungle objectives.

Picking off Kiel "Oheb" Soriano and Wise, RRQ went for the luminous lord in the 14th minute to equalize. Another pick-off on Oheb and then Salic "Hadji" Imam gave RRQ the space to take down Blacklist's base.

Carrying the same lineup in Game 2, Blacklist bounced back. Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap snagged three kills as the Codebreakers went dominant in the first five minutes of Game 2, pulling away even further in the 12th minute, to equalize the series.

Blacklist staved off Albert "Alberttt" Iskandar and the rest of RRQ in Game 3 as the reigning champs reached match point.

A teamfight on the 6th minute of Game 3 allowed RRQ to pull away from a Blacklist squad carrying its vintage lineup. Blacklist fired back with a 3-0 salvage in the 14th minute, en route to a lord take that put them back into the game. Ultimately, RRQ reigned after a near-wipeout on the 16th minute, to reach match point.

Alberttt snagged two early kills on top of two turtles in the rubber match. But Blacklist went for a slow push which eventually resulted in RRQ Hoshi's demise.

Alberttt managed to steal the lord. Even then, Blacklist had enough firepower to charge down the Indonesian team's base.

Blacklist will next see action on Saturday, January 13, as they face the winner of the match between Onic Esports and Echo Philippines.