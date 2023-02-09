Courtesy: Blacklist International

Oheb absent from lineup; Hadji, Bon Chan, Eson to rest

Master The Basics appointed as head tactician; DEX STAR as assistant coach

Blacklist acquires Yue, SuperRed, Archer

MANILA -- (UPDATE) After a heartbreaking world championship run, Blacklist International is out to recalibrate as it kick-starts the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang competitive year with its fourth title bid.

In an announcement on Thursday, the M3 world champion team confirmed it absorbed Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse for MPL Season 11, joining duo Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, and MPL Season 10 Finals MVP Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap.

Rumors concerning Renejay's transfer to Blacklist first circulated when he was spotted with Tier One Entertainment CEO Tryke Gutierrez in the MPL Season 10 grand finals held at the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan.

Renejay is eyeing to take a local title of his own, after leaving long-time club Nexplay EVOS last month.

Joining Blacklist are ex-Maharlika player Yue, who played with Blacklist in national team Sibol for the International Esports Federation, and rookies SuperRed and Archer.

Blacklist snagged the MPL Season 10 title -- its third local title in four seasons -- before falling short against Echo in the M4 World Championships.

Meanwhile, Season 8 MVP Salic "Hadji" Imam, head coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza, and Mark Jayson "Eson" Gerardo will sit out Season 11 to rest. Kiel "Oheb" Soriano is absent from the lineup, and is presumably resting for the entire season.

Blacklist will play against reigning world champions Echo on February 17, at the Shooting Gallery in Makati.