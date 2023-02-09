Jhonard "Demonkite" Caranto and Arvie "Aqua" Calderon during MSC in Malaysia. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA — RSG Slate Philippines mainstays Jhonard "Demonkite" Caranto and Arvie "Aqua" Calderon will be sitting out MPL Season 11, as they unveil a fresh lineup in their road to redemption.

The lineup, headlined by ex-Nexplay EVOS star John Paul "H2wo" Salonga, will have a mix of old and new faces, he will join Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup MVP Eman "EMANN" Llanda Sangco, Nathanael "Nathzz" Estrologo, Dylan Aaron "Light" Catipon, and Dexter "Exort" Martinez in the main five.

RSG also acquired Salvick "Kouzen" Tolarba and Jann Kirk "Kirk" Gutierrez.

Changrok "Coach Panda" Brian Im remains as head tactician with ex-MPL Malaysia coach Theo "RSG Raizen" Eusebio as his assistant.

RSG Raizen coached Suhaz Esports in MPL Malaysia, before the squad crashed out of playoff contention in the Malaysian professional league.