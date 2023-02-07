John Paul "H2wo" Salonga. Courtesy: MPL Philippines



MANILA (UPDATE) -- Jungler superstar John Paul "H2wo" Salonga will be taking his talents to RSG Philippines, as he marked the end of an era with his departure from long-time team, Nexplay EVOS.

Nexplay first announced the jungler's departure from the team, hours before RSG Slate Philippines confirmed his acquisition.

RSG Philippines said he will be the team's jungler for MPL Season 11.

"Please welcome H2WO sa RSG Slate Philippines! Siya ang aming Jungler para sa darating na Season 11 ng MPL Philippines," the team announced.

In an earlier post, Nexplay announced his departure from the squad, as one of its original members when it entered MPL in Season 6.

"Thank you for bringing us amazing performances and games, whether we win or we lose it's the fighting spirit that matters. You have been an inspiration to many, you have reached great heights of a successful gaming personality," Nexplay EVOS said in a Facebook page.

The news comes just days after the departure of Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse.

H2wo started his professional career with Nexplay (then called Nexplay Solid) in MPL Season 6. Joining him were fellow "big three" stalwarts Renejay and Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, who has since went on to become a world champion.

The 20-year-old spent most of his career in Nexplay, gaining prominence as a streamer and a gaming personality.

H2wo was sidelined for most of Season 10, after being a mainstay jungler in their lineup. Nexplay ended up missing the playoffs for the first time since they joined the MPL.