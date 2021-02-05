LOOK: G League online store puts out Kai ‘Soto’ jersey

Despite missing the unveiling of the NBA G League Ignite select team, Filipino basketball phenom Kai Sotto still got his own jersey.

But Sotto's name has been misspelled apparently, as shown by replicas being sold as part of G league merchandise.

Instead of putting the name Sotto, the print says "Soto" minus a letter T.

The misspelled replicas, priced at $59.99 each, is still up for sale as of posting time.

"Capture your team's distinct identity when you grab this NBA G League Ignite Kai Soto Fast Break Replica Jersey. It features classic trims and NBA G League Ignite graphics to show who you support. Before you head to the next game, grab this incredible NBA G League Ignite jersey so everyone knows your fandom is on full display," said the product description.

Sotto won't be able to join Team Ignite in the upcoming NBA G League bubble season, as he committed himself for the Gilas Pilipinas campaign in the final window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

He is currently in the Philippines, undergoing mandatory quarantine before joining the rest of the national team at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba city, Laguna where Gilas Pilipinas has been training since mid-January.

FROM THE ARCHIVES