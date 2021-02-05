LOOK: Team Ignite without Kai Sotto in jersey reveal

The NBA G League Ignite Select Team has unveiled its official jersey for the upcoming NBA G League season.

Led by its Fil-Am star Jalen Green, members of G League Ignite showed off their respective jerseys in a post on NBA G League Facebook page.

The jerseys, which were similar to San Antonio Spurs' road uniforms, were sponsored by StockX.

Kai Sotto was not included in the list of photos as the Filipino basketball prospect is already in the Philippines, preparing to join Gilas Pilipinas' campaign for the final window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

Although Sotto won't be able to play for the majority of the team's games in the coming NBA G League season, the 7-footer remains part of the squad.

The final window of the Asia Cup qualifiers set in Doha, Qatar will run from February 18 to 22.

FROM THE ARCHIVES