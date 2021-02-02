SBP to select 5 or 6 players in special Gilas draft

William Navarro and Calvin Oftana during the November 2020 window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers. Both players are expected to be picked in the special Gilas Pilipinas round of the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) will pick five to six players in the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft in March to bolster the Gilas Pilipinas pool.

The federation had come to an agreement with the PBA last week that they will hold a "Gilas round" in the draft before the league progresses with the "regular" draft.

Speaking at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday morning, Panlilio said the list of possible draftees have been studied by the Gilas Pilipinas coaches already.

"I think, maybe we're looking at five to six players, that we're looking at. We're still finalizing it," said Panlilio.

"My commitment was to share the list with commissioner Willie (Marcial), and I just have to finalize it," he added.

Panlilio intends to share the list with Marcial in the coming days.

In the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft, the SBP selected five players to join the national team pool on a full-time basis: Isaac Go, Mike and Matt Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi, and Rey Suerte.

The players who will be selected in the March 14 ceremony will join that pool, giving the SBP a team that can represent the country in FIBA tournaments without the need for them to call up PBA players.

"Our objective is developmental, and for tournaments where we can send a team without having to bother the PBA," he explained.

"We'll have, at least, 10 to 12 names, so we have a team that can not only practice but can also compete. So, if we can get five to six, that's already 10 to 11 players, plus you add college players that we have on the pool, and I think you know, I guess we have a team that we can carry on for certain tournaments," he added.

Current members of the Gilas pool that have declared for the Rookie Draft are: San Beda University's Calvin Oftana, Ateneo de Manila University's William Navarro, and University of the Philippines' Jaydee Tungcab.

They are among the players who are expected to be taken in the special round. All three have already seen action for Gilas Pilipinas during the November 2020 window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

A total of 97 players applied to join the PBA Rookie Draft, the most in league history. Of the applicants, 31 are Fil-foreigners.

