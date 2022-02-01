Philippines coach Alen Stajcic. Photo courtesy of AFC

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) is determined to retain the services of Australian coach Alen Stajcic for the national women's team's campaign in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Stajcic was appointed as the Philippines' coach just last October but has already had a massive impact on the program. Early Monday morning, he steered the team to their first ever Women's World Cup appearance with a thrilling win against Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

It was reported that Stajcic's contract with the team is only until after the Women's Asian Cup, but PFF President Mariano "Nonong" Araneta assured that they are already working on negotiations.

"We have to talk to Coach Alen, because of course, he has brought the team to where it is now, and we want him to continue until probably the World Cup next year," said Araneta during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

Araneta added that the PFF will do "whatever it takes for us to get him."

Stajcic had previously coached the Australian women's national football team, leading them to the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2016 Rio Olympics before being sacked in still contentious circumstances in 2019.

Despite taking over just a few months before the Women's Asian Cup, Stajcic has already made a difference in the Philippine women's national football team, with the players singing praises of his work and the confidence he has given them.

According to PFF Secretary-General Atty. Edwin Gastanes, they also intend to retain Stajcic's coaching staff which includes Nahuel Arrarte and Italian strength and conditioning coach Luca Tonetti.

"Our first objective is to secure the services of Coach Alen and his team," Gastanes stressed. "Hindi biro -- he's one of the best women's coaches in the world."

"Hopefully, ma-achieve natin 'yan, makuha pa rin natin ang kanyang services. And then we are finalizing the details of the plan (for the Women's World Cup)," he added.

If the PFF agrees to terms with Stajcic, the Australian gaffer will also call the shots for the Philippines in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in May, the AFF Women's Championship in July, and the Asian Games in September. All three events will already be part of the squad's build-up to the Women's World Cup.

The PFF also committed to giving Stajcic all the support he will require for the Filipinas' maiden World Cup stint. The Women's World Cup will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July 2023.

"What he needs, we will give," Gastanes assured.

Stajcic and the Filipinas are in the closing stretch of their historic campaign in the AFC Women's Asian Cup in India. After beating Chinese Taipei for a World Cup spot, they will take on South Korea in the semifinal on Thursday.