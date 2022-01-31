The Philippines’ sportswomen picked up where they left off in a historic 2021, as the national football team scored a breakthrough result over the weekend to punch a first ticket to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

How significant is this victory for football and women’s sports in the country?

Former national team member Natasha Alquiros and Ceres Lina, one of the incorporators of the Philippine Women’s Football Association, share their thoughts.

