Philippines head coach Alen Stajcic. Photo courtesy of the AFC.

Even before he took over the Philippine women's national football team in October 2021, Australian coach Alen Stajcic was already aware of the Filipina players' potential.

He had watched the Philippines in the 2018 AFC Women's Asian Cup in Jordan, where they fell one win short of qualifying for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

"I wouldn't have taken the job if I didn't see the potential. I said to the group, I watched them play four years ago in Jordan, I was scouting as an opposition coach, and I knew that there was something there," Stajcic said of the Philippines.

At the time, Stajcic saw potential in what he observed was an "extremely inexperienced group, and one that hadn't really competed at major tournaments."

Three years later, he took over as head coach of the Filipinas, and over the course of two months in Irvine, California, he and his coaching staff put together a squad that has been nothing short of impressive in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022.

Stajcic added new talent to the Philippine team, notably Filipina-French standout Katrina Guillou, as well as youngsters Carleigh Frilles, Kiara Fontanilla, and Isabella Flanigan, who all earned their first national team caps in the tournament.

But he also retained several members of the team that represented the Philippines in 2018, including veteran goal-keeper Inna Palacios, co-captains Hali Long and Tahnai Annis, midfielders Ryley Bugay, Quinley Quezada, Jessica Miclat, and Sara Castaneda, and forwards Camille Rodriguez and Sarina Bolden.

They grabbed two wins in the group stage, hung tough with Australia, then booked a first-ever appearance in the FIFA Women's World Cup with a sensational triumph against Chinese-Taipei in the quarterfinals.

The Filipinas showed their grit and poise in that game, outlasting Chinese Taipei, 4-3, in the penalty shootout with goal-keeper Olivia McDaniel and Bolden emerging as the biggest heroes of the night.

Stajcic beamed with pride on Sunday night as he looked back at how quickly the Filipinas had improved since the time he took over, to the point where they can now go toe-to-toe with teams ranked higher than them by FIFA.

"For them to progress this quickly, I'm just running out of superlatives to describe what an amazing achievement this is," he said.

"To be able to grow and mature and play under this kind of pressure against all teams, except for Indonesia, who are ranked significantly above us. Taipei and Thailand are 38 and 39, Australia is 11. Really for me, Australia is probably a top 5 team in reality," he added.

"And for us to compete against all of them just shows how far this group's grown."

He acknowledged that it was just the beginning of the road for the Filipinas, especially if they hope to make noise in the Women's World Cup that will be co-hosted by New Zealand and his home nation of Australia next year.

But that, he also said, "is a discussion for another day" as Stajcic instead focused on the historic achievement of the squad.

"We just qualified for the World Cup, and we're gonna enjoy that tonight. It's a remarkable achievement, it's a once in a lifetime, it's never been done before, so it's not even once in a lifetime," said Stajcic, comparing it to when the Australian men's national team, the Socceroos, ended a 32-year wait by qualifying for the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

"It just brought the whole country to tears, and I'm hoping it's had a similar effect back in the Philippines, knowing that these girls have shown the way for football back in the Philippines," he said.