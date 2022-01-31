Football: Praise pours in for history-making Filipinas

For the first time ever, the Philippines is headed to the FIFA Women's World Cup. Photo courtesy of the AFC.



Filipinos stayed up to watch the women's national football team compete in the quarterfinal of the AFC Women's Asian Cup, and they were rewarded with a historic, unforgettable victory.

The Philippine women's national team secured a thrilling 4-3 penalty shootout (1-1 a.e.t.) triumph against a higher-ranked Chinese-Taipei squad on Sunday night at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, India.

It was a pulsating victory that saw the Philippines give up a wonder goal to Chinese Taipei's Zhuo Li-Ping eight minutes after Quinley Quezada broke the deadlock in the 48th minute. They fell behind, 2-3, in the penalty shootout before Olivia McDaniel sandwiched a sensational spot kick between two saves to keep the Philippines in the hunt.

Sarina Bolden then converted the winning penalty, atoning for her miss against Indonesia in the group stages and finally finding the back of the net after several misses in regulation.

The triumph assured the Philippines of a spot in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 -- the country's first-ever appearance in that stage.

"I'm just running out of superlatives to describe what an amazing achievement this is," Philippines coach Alen Stajcic said afterward, having steered the team to the Women's World Cup despite taking over just last October.

Praise poured in for the Filipinas from all corners of the globe, with the football community at home leading the way.

Former Philippine Azkals team captain Rob Gier called the match "the most important game in Philippine football history," and celebrated when the Filipinas clinched their spot to the Women's World Cup.

Quite possibly the most important game in Philippine football history.



Sometimes you can forget to enjoy the moment.



So, players, staff, family & friends. Try to savour every moment as this is the reason we play the game.



Sending positive vibes 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🌏🏆 https://t.co/5dROSJVduz — Rob Gier (@RobDazoGier2) January 30, 2022

Wow wow wow wow wow wow!!!!!!!



THE Philippines are going to the World Cup!!! Yep you heard that right, The Philippines are going to the WORLD CUP!!!!!!!



🇵🇭❤️ https://t.co/UgyUUZ5GZQ — Rob Gier (@RobDazoGier2) January 30, 2022

Current skipper Stephan Schrock and other members of the men's team also expressed their delight at the team's achievement. Kaya FC, which features Inna Palacios, Hali Long, and Camille Rodriguez in their roster, were similarly ecstatic. Former members of the team, led by ex-captain Marielle Benitez, could not contain their emotions.

They just did it @PilipinasWNFT 👸🏻🙏🏽 congratulations from the very heart ladies 🥳🥳🥳 — schroecky12 (@schroecky12) January 30, 2022

WORLD CUP!!!!!! — Jarvey Gayoso (@JarveyGayoso) January 30, 2022

We're Going to the WORLD CUP!!!!

Absolutely Incredible @PilipinasWNFT!!!🇵🇭👏👏👏 #LabanFilipinas — Kaya Futbol Club (@KayaFC) January 30, 2022

What an honor to cover this moment for Philippine Football!! What.A.Match!!!



Hahaha!! World Cup Bound… letting it sink in!! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/ck4XKHcPkb — Marielle Benitez-Javellana (@mariellebenitez) January 30, 2022

Sooo should I come out of retirement???? 🤔🤔 https://t.co/EHEYGR6IlU — Alexa Diaz (@andiaz15) January 30, 2022

LET’S GO!!!! Ready for the World Cup!!! I will be there 100%

Former players should get new gear to wear! 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭

Proud of this team and all the work that has been put it!!! Ready to support you all on the big stage ❤️ https://t.co/aWFAXgwjxE — Alexa Diaz (@andiaz15) January 30, 2022

Filipino athletes from different sports were also in awe of the team's feat, especially after an exhausting 120-minute battle and a nervy shootout.

HISTORIC WIN! LABAN FILIPINAS! LABAN PILIPINAS! 🇵🇭🥺⚽️🔥



CONGRATULATIONS TO FILIPINAS, THE STAFF, THE WOMEN BEFORE THEM, AND ALL THE FILIPINAS OUT THERE. 💙🤍💛❤️ https://t.co/Hl5qp1ErG0 — Mary Mae Tajima (@maetajima) January 30, 2022

And Hidilyn Diaz, who knows a thing or two about making the country proud through sports, said that the Filipinas' performance brought a tear to her eye.

"Nakakaiyak," she said on Instagram. "Nakaka-proud, at nakakaiyak talaga makita ito, kasi nakita ko ang saya ng mga athletes noong nag-goal."

"Ramdam ko ang love nila sa sports at 'yung ginagawa nila ang best nila... Priceless. Salamat sa magandang balita. Salamat for bringing pride to our country," she said.

The job is still not finished for the Filipinas, however, as they are set to play world No. 18 South Korea in the semifinals on Thursday, still in Pune, India.