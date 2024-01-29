James Yap bids Rain or Shine goodbye

ROS’ James Yap. Photo by PBA Images.

MANILA — James Yap’s time with the Rain or Shine ElastoPainters has reached its end.

The two-time PBA MVP, who was traded to the Yeng Guiao-led team in 2016 in exchange for current Magnolia Hotshots star Paul Lee, revealed that the E-Painters granted his request for a release.

“After much prayer and reflection, I have decided to end my journey as an ElastoPainter. I have truly appreciated all those who have supported me during this time and thank you for making me part of your family for 7 years,” Yap announced on his Instagram account on Monday.

“I also want to extend my gratitude to the team’s management for graciously approving my request for release and allowing me to move forward to begin the next chapter in my life.”

“I will always be grateful for this team, for all the memories, and for the lessons we went through together,” he concluded.