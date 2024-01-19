Still no decision for James Yap on ROS, PBA future

ROS’ James Yap. Photo by PBA Images.

MANILA — James Yap’s current contract with the Rain Or Shine ElastoPainters has reached its conclusion for now.

The two-time PBA MVP did not see action during the E-Painters’ quarterfinals defeat against the San Miguel Beermen earlier Friday, a game that could have been his last donning ROS’ colors.

When asked about his future with the team, or if he is mulling retirement, the seven-time league champion offered a simple response.

”Wala pa.”

”Retirement? Wala pa,” he added.

“Wala pang desisyon.”



Yap, who has only averaged 5.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in limited appearances for Yeng Guiao’s team, signed a one-conference deal with them ahead of the 2023-24 Commissioner’s Cup last September.

On the other hand, in a separate interview, Guiao had similar sentiments on Yap’s situation with the team.

“Wala pa naman, kasi yung level ng usapan kay James, nasa management yun. Hindi naman sa'kin natatapos yun. We will see what happens, but I would have to defer to our bosses regarding James’ situation,” explained the PBA champion coach.

Guiao said that he is open if the former Purefoods star opts to re-sign with ROS.

“Oo naman, wala namang problema.”

“Yung All-Filipino naman, mas less complicated pagdating sa rotation ng tao. Atsaka siya, kabisado niya yung All-Filipino. So sa’kin, it will be management’s decision,” he added.

However, he is aware that there are things to be sorted out if he is to return.

“Ang problema doon, you will have to choose between giving that slot to a younger guy, or you will give it to him and expect him to produce,” said the former NLEX Road Warriors coach.

”Hindi mo naman ibibigay yung slot na yan kung wala kang expectations na magco-contribute.”

”It’s also something na we have to evaluate. Yung bang ico-contribute niya, mas higit ba yon kaysa sa ibibigay mo na opportunities para sa mga bata to improve?”

“There’s a tug-of-war there, saang side ka magde-decide?” Guiao concluded.