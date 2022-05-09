PBA MVP James Yap set to win council seat in San Juan

MANILA – PBA superstar James Yap is closing in on a council seat in the City of San Juan.

Yap, who is suiting up for Rain Or Shine Elasto Painters, ranked fourth in the partial and unofficial tally of Halalan 2022.

The well-known basketball player received 21,427 votes based on the election returns transmitted, as of 10:17 p.m. Monday.

Former basketball player Paul Artadi is also poised to retain a seat in San Juan, placing second in the councilor’s race with 23,247 votes.

Only the top six in each of the two districts of the city will be elected as councilors.



