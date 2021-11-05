PBA star James Yap thanked the league and his team for allowing him to take a leave of absence while he runs for councilor in San Juan City.

"Ako ay taos pusong nag-papasalamat sa aking ROS family - sa owners, management, coaches, teammates at iba ko pang mga kasamahan sa kanilang - sa PBA, at sa Board of Governors sa paghintulot sa aking temporary leave of absence sa darating na conference," said the two-time PBA Most Valuable Player in his Instagram post.

"Maraming salamat sa inyong pag-unawa at suporta."

This means the 39-year-old shooting guard will be missing part of the coming PBA Governors' Cup.

The Elasto Painters under owners Raymund Yu and Terry Que said they gave the PBA veteran a leave of absence from the team to focus on his election campaign.

"Our team recognizes the need for him to touch base with his constituents," said Rain or Shine (RoS) Governor Atty. Mamerto Mondragon in a statement.

Despite his temporary absence in the team, Yap urged Rain or Shine fans and his own supporters to continue patronizing the league.

"Sa RoS fans at Yapsters, sana ay patuloy ninyo suportahan ang RoS at PBA," he said.

"Samahan ninyo po ako sa aking pagtahak ng bagong daan para maka-contribute ng bagong paraan ng pagtulong at pag-silbi sa aking mga kababayan sa unang distrito ng San Juan."

