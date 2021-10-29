Here's how James Yap reacted to Kris Aquino’s engagement

Photos from James Yap and Kris Aquino's Instagram accounts

Professional basketball player James Yap expressed his happiness over his former wife Kris Aquino’s engagement to ex-Department of the Interior and Local Government secretary Mel Sarmiento.

In a report of PEP, Yap had a short answer when asked about his reaction to Aquino's new romance.

“Happy for her,” the athlete replied, adding three thumbs up emojis.

Yap married Aquino in a civil wedding in 2005. They welcomed Bimby two years later in 2007. However, they separated in 2010, and their marriage was nullified two years later in 2012.

Over the weekend, Aquino surprised the public by announcing her engagement to Sarmiento.

Saying she is looking forward to becoming a Sarmiento, Aquino thanked him for being her “best friend and the man I said yes to spending the rest of my life with.”

In the same post, Aquino thanked her late brother, former president Benigno Aquino III, saying she and Sarmiento would not have reconnected if not for him.

Sarmiento was the third and final DILG secretary under Aquino’s term, replacing Mar Roxas, who had tendered his resignation to focus on his presidential campaign.

Prior to his stint with the Aquino administration, Sarmiento was secretary general of the Liberal Party, the late president’s political party.

Meanwhile, Yap is currently in Italy spending time with his partner Michela Cazzola, whom he has two kids Michael James and Francesca Michelle.

Yap, who plays for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painter in the PBA, is also eyeing a councilor seat in San Juan City in the upcoming Halalan 2022.

