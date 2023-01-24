KBL: Abarrientos, Ulsan get past Gutang, Changwon

Former FEU guard RJ Abarrientos in the KBL. Handout photo.

RJ Abarrientos and Ulsan Hyundai essayed an 82-75 win over Justin Gutang's Changwon on Tuesday in the Korean Basketball League at Ulsan Dongchun Gymnasium.

The former FEU Tamaraw fired 6 points, to go with 4 assists, 3 steals, and 2 boards.

Gaige Prim paced Phoebus with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds as Myungjin Seo added 14 markers.

With the win, Phoebus improved to 20-14.

Meanwhile, Gutang failed to score and committed 3 turnovers in 5 minutes of play time, as the LG Sakers dropped to 20-13.

Former NBA player Dante Cunningham led the LG Sakers with 16 points while Jaedo Lee chipped in 15 markers.

RELATED VIDEO