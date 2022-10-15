KBL: RJ Abarrientos shines in Ulsan victory

Former FEU guard RJ Abarrientos shone in his first game for Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus in the KBL. Handout photo.

RJ Abarrientos made an immediate impact for Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus in their first game of the 2022-23 Korean Basketball League (KBL) season.

The former Far Eastern University guard contributed 13 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in Ulsan's 85-76 triumph over the Suwon KT SonicBoom, on Saturday at Suwon KT Arena.

Abarrientos added a steal to his stat line to help his pro team open their campaign on a bright note. Leading the way for Ulsan was Gauge Prim, who had a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds to go with two assists and two steals.

Former NCAA Most Valuable Player Rhenz Abando, meanwhile, did not play in Anyang KGC's 88-75 triumph against the Seoul SK Knights at Jamsil Students' Gymnasium, also on Saturday.

Another Filipino import, Ethan Alvano, also had a solid debut though he was unable to lead his team to victory.

Alvano, who previously suited up for Alab Pilipinas, had 18 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds for Wonju DB Promy but they still absorbed an 87-80 defeat to the Goyang Carrot Jumpers at Goyang Indoor Stadium.

Jeon Seong-hyeon had 23 points to lift Goyang to the season-opening win.