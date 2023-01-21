KBL: Abarrientos helps Ulsan get back on winning track

RJ Abarrientos showed off his playmaking skills as Ulsan Hyundai Mobis held off Jeonju KCC, 66-64, in the 2022-23 season of the KBL on Friday.

The standout from Far Eastern University only had four points and missed all five of his attempts from three-point range, but dished out seven assists in the win.

He also grabbed six rebounds and committed just one turnover in a 30-minute stint, as Ulsan improved to 18-14 in the Korean Basketball League.

As it stands, they remain in third place in the league standings, behind Anyang KGC (22-9) and the LG Sakers (19-12).

Abarrientos assisted on a clutch basket bu Ham Ji-hoon with 1:16 left that allowed Ulsan to hold on to the win, even with Jeonju's Lee Geun-Hwi and Jeon Jun-beom nailing late three-pointers to give the Phoebus a scare.

Ulsan got back to the win column after a 100-86 defeat to league-leading Anyang in their previous game last Jan. 11.

Naturalized Korean forward Ra Gun-a had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead the way for Jeonju, which dropped to 16-16 in the season.

Meanwhile, SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus absorbed a 69-64 defeat to the Sakers, also on Friday.

The Pegasus paid for their slow start, as they scored just 10 points in the opening quarter and played catch-up the whole game.

Belangel had eight points, two rebounds, and two assists in the defeat. His team fell to 12-18 in the season.

Justin Gutang, the former College of St. Benilde star, contributed five points on 2-of-9 shooting on top of three assists and two rebounds for Changwon.

They were led by Jaedo Lee's 18 points and six assists.