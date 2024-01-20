La Salle superstar Kevin Quiambao. Photo from UAAP Media

(UPDATED) Strong Group Athletics (SGA) continued their impressive start in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship.

The Philippine squad pounced on Syrian basketball squad Al Wahda, 89-67, to claim their second win on Saturday evening (Manila time) at the Al Nasr Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

UAAP Season 86 Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao showed that he can compete at the international level after tallying a game-high 24 points on perfect shooting outside the arc while adding five rebounds and two assists on his name.

Quiambao got help from fellow La Salle Green Archer Francis Escandor, who added 18 points built on five treys and only missed one attempt from the rainbow territory.

Andray Blatche also overcame his blank output in their last game against the UAE national team, chipping in 12 markers, while Jordan Heading also had the same scoring production.

Former NBA champion Dwight Howard only had five points but made his presence felt on the defense side, nabbing four blocks including an emphatic one before the first half ended, and also grabbing 10 boards.

It was an SGA game all along after the Pinoy squad built a 23-14 cushion in the first quarter, courtesy of Blatche who had an 8-point personal run.

Strong Group simply outscored their Syrian rivals in the next quarters, while also relying on their second team via bench points with 41, led by Escandor.

Filipino fans in the venue even chanted "uwian na" after a Quiambao three with 4:15 remaining in the last chapter, 82-55, which also gave Strong Group's biggest lead of the ballgame at 27.

Now with a 2-0 card, Strong Group seeks to continue its stay in the win column against Lebanon's Homenetmen on Sunday, 11:15 p.m. (Manila time).

The scores:

Strong Group (89) - Quiambao 24, Escandor 18, Heading 12, Blatche 12, Moore 8, Howard 5, Roberson 5, Baltazar 3, Ynot 2, Cagulangan 0, Sanchez 0, Liwag 0.

Al Wahda (67) - Jordan 19, Hohadbrown 17, Alhamwi 10, Dejohn Banks 8, Arbasha 5, Jlelati 4, Otabachi 2, Kassabali 2, Aljabi 0, Ghaith 0, Al Osh 0, Canbolat 0.

Quarterscores: 23-14, 43-30, 64-48, 89-67.