DOTA: Talon finds rhythm, denies SMG's winning momentum

Talon Esports dominated Team SMG in their best-of-3 matchup in the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Southeast Asia Tour Wednesday.

The Manila and Hong Kong-based squad finally managed to find its rhythm as it swept SMG, 2-0, after a disappointing loss against Blacklist International last January 16.

Talon kept Team SMG at bay in Game 1 with SMG only getting 18 kills in the entire 37-minute gameplay. Talon registered 45 kills in the whole match.

Team SMG's attempt to make a comeback in Game 2 was eventually shattered as Talon delivered another convincing win, recording another 45-team kill stat in 31 minutes against SMG's nine kills.

SMG was hoping to extend its winning momentum after its first best-of-3 win last January 16 against Fnatic.

Talon Esports is now tied with Bleed Esports in fourth place, while Team SMG remains in limbo at the sixth spot and is on the verge of dropping to either of the last two spots.

Talon Esports roster:

Anuchara Jirawong - Jabz (Captain)

Nuengnara Teeramahanon - 23savage

Rafli Fathur Rahman - Mikoto

Worawit Mekchai - Q

Chan Chon Kien - Oli

Team SMG roster: