DOTA: SMG break slump, down Fnatic

Team SMG finally secured their first series win in the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Southeast Asia region as they outclassed Fnatic on Monday.

We defeat @FNATIC in our third match of the SEA Dota Pro Circuit, GGs everyone!

The Malaysia-based squad had their sights set on redemption after suffering two straight losses against Execration and Bleed Esports.

SMG easily took control of Game 1 versus Fnatic, breezing through 39 minutes of gameplay with ease.

Game 2 went by and Team SMG were in control of the reins for most of the match as they bullied Fnatic in their own base.

Things took a turn in Fnatic's favor when Team SMG committed several errors and ended up getting wiped out.

Game 2 was out of Team SMG's hands as they tried to fight for a "base-race" against Fnatic but to no avail.

In Game 3, however, SMG showed their opponents that they were the better team as they made quick work of Fnatic, ending the final and deciding game in only 27 minutes.

Their final game is so far the fastest game to end in the current DPC SEA Tour.

With their win, SMG are now tied with Talon Esports in the fifth spot of the tournament, while Fnatic's fourth straight series loss further pulled them down the leaderboard as they are now the team with the most losses with 4, next to BOOM Esports' 0-3.

Team SMG are set to face their leaderboard counterparts Talon Esports on January 18, while Fnatic will also battle it out with against BOOM Esports on January 20.

Team SMG roster:

Yeik Nai Zheng - MidOne (Captain)

Lee Jia He - CDR

Kam Boon Seng - MooN

Tue Soon Chuan - ah fu

Martin Salvador Rushton - Boomy (Filipino)

