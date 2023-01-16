A day after winning PBA title, Brownlee takes oath of allegiance

Barangay Ginebra import Justine Brownlee takes his oath of allegiance as a Filipino citizen. Senator Francis Tolentino, chairman of Senate Committee on Justice, presided the oath taking on Monday, January 16, a day after Ginebra wins the PBA Commissioner’s Cup defeating Bay Area Dragons. Angie de Silva



MANILA, Philippines -- A day after helping Barangay Ginebra win the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup title, Justin Brownlee took his oath of allegiance to the Philippines.

Senator Francis Tolentino, chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and principal sponsor of Republic Act 11937 in the Upper House, facilitated Brownlee's oath of allegiance during a simple ceremony held inside the Senate building in Pasay City.

RA 11937, which grants Filipino citizenship to Brownlee, was signed into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last Thursday. Three days later, Brownlee scored 34 points to power the Gin Kings to a 114-99 triumph over the Bay Area Dragons in Game 7 of the finals at the Philippine Arena.

"It makes it even more special. We played with all Filipinos tonight, for the first time since I've been here," Brownlee said of his latest championship -- his sixth as an import for the Gin Kings.

Following his oath, Brownlee now just needs to secure a certificate of naturalization from the Bureau of Immigration in order to fully enjoy his rights as a Filipino citizen.

The resident Barangay Ginebra import will also be eligible to play for Gilas Pilipinas in international events. The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) intends to field him as the team's naturalized player for the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in February.

He is also expected to front the Gilas Pilipinas charge in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May, where the Philippines will try to reclaim the gold medal.

Brownlee, 34, joins Jordan Clarkson and Ange Kouame in the SBP's pool of naturalized players for Gilas Pilipinas.

