Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee now a Filipino citizen

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 12 2023 09:04 PM | Updated as of Jan 12 2023 09:17 PM

Barangay Ginebra’s resident import Justin Brownlee has officially secured his Filipino citizenship, according to Sen. Francis Tolentino on Jan. 12, 2023. PBA Images

MANILA - Barangay Ginebra’s resident import Justin Brownlee has officially secured his Filipino citizenship, according to Sen. Francis Tolentino on Thursday.

Tolentino said President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. during the day signed into law the bill granting the Gilas prospect Filipino citizenship.

This means Brownlee will be able to join the national basketball team.

But first he must make an oath of allegiance to the Philippines and secure a Philippine passport.

Gilas Pilipinas has been eyeing to include the Ginebra import to the Gilas squad competing in the final window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers this February.

They will play against Lebanon and Jordan at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

