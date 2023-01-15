'All Filipinos': Latest title is extra special for Brownlee

Justin Brownlee in action against Bay Area in Game 7 of the 2022 PBA Commissioners' Cup. PBA Images.

BOCAUE, Bulacan -- For Justin Brownlee, his latest title with Barangay Ginebra is a bit more special than the others.

The celebrated import has now won six PBA championships in six Finals appearances with the Gin Kings, adding the 2022 Commissioners' Cup title to his collection on Sunday night.

Brownlee put up 34 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in Ginebra's 114-99 win over the Bay Area Dragons in Game 7 of the series, with over 54,000 fans watching at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

"I'm just very happy that we could come away with the win. We really played together. We played hard," said Brownlee, who set the tone for the Gin Kings with 15 points in the opening period.

Making this title even more special is that it came three days after Brownlee, 34, officially became a Filipino citizen. President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. last Thursday signed into law the bill that granted citizenship to the Ginebra forward.

"It makes it even more special. We played with all Filipinos tonight, for the first time since I've been here," a beaming Brownlee said. "So, that was very special."

"All my teammates definitely congratulated me and they were telling me how proud they are for me becoming a Filipino. It was very special," he added.

"And just to top it off with a win, you know, this win is not only for Ginebra, this is for the whole country."

Ginebra coach Tim Cone, who has coached Brownlee to each of his six PBA titles, said that this latest crown signals the start of a new beginning for the evergreen import. Brownlee had been unstoppable in the Finals, averaging 32.14 points, 11.43 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 2.43 steals, and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field.

"This is not the end for him. Winning tonight, this is just still the beginning for him. He's still got a whole new career ahead of him, playing for the national team, and I think that's so special," said Cone.

"He's a special guy. He deserves it. He's not only a great player -- he's a great representative," the coach added.

