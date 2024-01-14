Rhenz Abando vows comeback after horrid injury

Anyang’s Rhenz Abando. Photo courtesy of Anyang Jung Kwan Jang.

MANILA — Rhenz Abando has finally spoken up about the injury that he sustained two weeks ago while playing in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

The Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Asian import, who collided with Goyang Sono Skygunners reinforcement Chinanu Onuaku, spoke on Saturday and gave an update on his recovery.

"I just wanna say hi to JKJ fans and to my Filipino fans. Wishing you nothing but the best this year, and thank you for supporting me," the Gilas Pilipinas high-flyer said on his squad’s social media account.

“I feel better than the first day that I got the injury. To all the fans who got worried about me, now I’m gonna tell you that I feel better. For the past two weeks, [I've been getting] better,” he added.

Onuaku was previously fined for his actions against the former Letran Knights star, but the KBL received flak for their sanctions on the act that was seen as 'intentional' by fans.

Abando’s camp also mulled filing legal actions following the incident.

For now, Abando, who was posting numbers of 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 dimes before the injury, wants his supporters and Anyang’s fans to remain patient as he vows to eventually return from his current state.

“Please support our team and just wait for our comeback," said the 25-year-old, former NCAA champion and MVP-ROTY.

