Anyang’s Rhenz Abando (12). Photo courtesy of Anyang Jung Kwan Jang.

MANILA — Chinanu Onuaku, Goyang Sono’s import, received a fine of 3 million South Korean won or P128,300 from the Korean Basketball League (KBL) after his ‘intentional foul’ on Rhenz Abando.

No game suspensions were mentioned in the report by Korea’s Jumpball.

In a discussion that happened following the incident, the KBL deemed the act of Onuaku as ‘intentional’, despite the game officials calling it a regular foul and judging it as ‘not intentional’ when they originally made the call.

This resulted in the officiating crew getting a verbal reprimand for ‘inexperience in managing the game.’

Abando is expected to miss at least a month after suffering a concussion, fractures to his third and fourth lumbar vertebrae, and a sprained wrist.

The injuries occurred after Abando suffered a bad fall in the wake of a rebounding battle in their game against the Goyang Sono Skygunners.

Anyang coach Kim Sang-sik was mum on the result of the KBL’s decision, as said in a separate Jumpball report.

"I won't talk about KBL's decision,” the Red Boosters mentor said.

“It's not just a matter of missing one player. I was angry because I thought I couldn't protect the player.”

“It hurts my heart so much,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gilas Pilipinas coaches Tim Cone and Chot Reyes extended their thoughts and prayers for their high-leaping swingman.

Just read about Rhenz! Wow, scary. Our prayers are with him. — Tim Cone (@manilacone) December 29, 2023

“Just read about Rhenz! Wow, scary. Our prayers are with him,” penned the Ginebra mentor on his X account.

“Praying for you,” added Reyes on his Instagram story.