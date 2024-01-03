Anyang’s Rhenz Abando. Photo courtesy of Anyang Jung Kwan Jang.

MANILA — Rhenz Abando’s agents are considering filing a lawsuit against Chinanu Onuaku and his actions that injured the high-flying Filipino basketball star.

“It has been confirmed that Abando’s side has started the preliminary preparation stage for the civil lawsuit, separate from the KBL's post-mortem response,” a report by Korea’s Naver said on Wednesday.

“[Abando’s] agents are currently in close contact and seeking a response to hold Onuaku accountable, with legal action in mind. Abando has never received a direct moral apology from Onuaku since the incident.”

“[Goyang Sono’s] officials and head coach delivered an apology to the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters, but there was no communication between the parties, Abando and Onuaku,” the report added.

During their previous game, Abando, after colliding with Onuaku, suffered a bad fall and was diagnosed with multiple injuries following the match.

Goyang Sono’s import avoided harsh punishment and only received a fine for his actions towards the former NCAA Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Abando’s camp is now said to be looking for lawyers who can aid in their current situation.

“In addition, Abando’s side is also going through the preliminary process of preparing for the actions of Onuaku, which could also hold him legally responsible for the actions of causing injuries that could have a significant impact on the player's life.”

“Abando's domestic agent recently appointed a lawyer to seek legal advice,” they added.

In a separate report, it was said that Korean fans expressed their dismay towards the KBL and its officials, saying that Onuaku must be held accountable for what he did to Anyang’s Asian import.

They went on to hold a ‘truck demonstration’ in front of the KBL office from January 2 until January 3, and the “purpose of the protest is to condemn KBL's discipline and strengthen player protection measures against unexpected situations that may occur during the game,” as said in the Jumpball Korea article.

KBL fans angry at Chinanu Onuaku's small disciplinary action are holding a truck protest in front of the KBL center.#ChinanuOnuaku #KBL pic.twitter.com/5QuYnmRqK5 — 알럽바스켓공 (@baekpd1983) January 2, 2024

There were at least 70 fans who were present at the gathering, the report revealed.

“It was clearly a deliberate play, but Onuaku is not even apologizing to Abando. KBL gave a weak discipline. That was a shame to say that it was soft,” one fan reportedly claimed.