Anyang’s Rhenz Abando. Photo courtesy of Anyang Jung Kwan Jang.

MANILA (UPDATED) — High-flying Filipino basketball star Rhenz Abando will be grounded for at least a month after sustaining multiple injuries.

According to a report by Jumpball Korea, the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Asian import suffered a concussion, fractures to his third and fourth lumbar vertebrae, and a sprained wrist.

The injuries were a result of a bad fall while Abando was battling for an offensive rebound during their game against the Goyang Sono Skygunners.



With only 4:24 remaining in the first half of Anyang and Goyang’s matchup last December 28, Abando skied for an offensive rebound but unfortunately crashed to the floor after he collided with Skygunners’ import Chinanu Onuaku.

I'm sharing a video of how Rhenz Abando was injured in yesterday's game. Let's watch it together.#RhenzAbando pic.twitter.com/UmjA9XJns4 — 알럽바스켓공 (@baekpd1983) December 29, 2023

"Abando is both a player of our team and the national team of the Philippines. You have to protect the player. It doesn't make sense to hurt your spine just by rebounding,” said an Anyang official ‘with a raging reaction’.

“I'm so upset that it became a general hospital. If you take a break for four weeks, you won't be able to run the All-Star Game Dunk Contest, and you won't be able to play the EASL (East Asian Super League). The loss is not the only one," the official added.

The former NCAA MVP and Rookie of the Year, who is now recovering in a hospital in Korea, will be re-evaluated in a month.

In a separate Jumpball report, it was said that the KBL will be discussing Onuaku’s ‘ungraceful behavior’ and ‘deliberate action’, and also the referees who officiated the game.

“You need to cover the competition in the field to prevent the game from overheating. Before he was injured, there was a clash with Kim Jin-yu, and then he was injured in the situation with Onuaku. It may be a coincidence, but we have no choice but to feel uncomfortable,” said the Red Boosters official.

Abando, who currently posts numbers of 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 26 games so far for the 10-16 Anyang, will not be able to defend his Slam Dunk title in the upcoming KBL All-Star.

The former Letran Knights star topped the KBL dunk contest in the 2022-2023 season.