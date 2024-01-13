Valorant: Team Secret barges into Predator League finals

Team Secret ahead of their Predator League semis match against Team Flash. Photo courtesy of Team Secret.

MANILA - Team Secret are heading into the Grand Finals of the Asia Pacific Predator League after making quick work of Vietnam's Team Flash in the semifinal rounds, Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Team Secret had a rousing start in as the defenders on Ascent, barely letting the Vietnamese squad plant the spike with 7 elimination wins and two defuses to end the first half with a 9-2 card.

At match point, Noel "NDG" De Guia had the early pick off, but was traded off, leaving the team in a 4v4 situation.

But on A-site, in-game leader Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco headshot three Team Flash players in round 17 before Borkum could kill off the last player from the map to enter the finals.

Adrian "invy" Reyes led all players with 20 kills, 9 deaths, and 5 assists on Breach.

Team Secret will face tier 2 team Fav Gaming of Japan at the Grand Finals, also to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.