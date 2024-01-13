Home > Sports Team Secret's Warbirds discusses preps ahead of VCT Pacific 2024 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 13 2024 02:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, Team Secret head coach Evan "Warbirds" Olzem bares the team's preparations ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) in 2024. The preparations include bracing for the newest patch, of which adds a new gun and a new map into the fold. Team Secret is currently participating in the Manila-hosted Predator League, qualifying for the playoffs after sweeping the group stages in Sofitel. The team said the tournament will help them prepare for the franchised VCT Pacific slated for February in Seoul. (Video by AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Esports, Gaming, abssport, ANC Promo Read More: Warbirds VCT Valorant Champions Tour Esports Team Secret Valorant Gaming