Valorant: Predator League to gauge Team Secret's VCT 2024 preps

Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco during the 2023 VCT Pacific playoffs in Seoul, South Korea. Courtesy: Riot Games/File

MANILA - Team Secret is wasting no time as its prepare for its 2024 tournaments, which includes the Filipino-hosted Asia-Pacific Predator League and the upcoming season of VCT Pacific in Seoul.

For the team's in-game leader Jessie "JessieVash" Cristy Cuyco, the APAC Predator League will gauge the team's preparedness for the franchise league.

"This tournament parang mame-measure kami how good we are at two months practice. It's a good start now before the franchise league starts," he told reporters during a press conference Friday.

The Adobo Gang relished the idea of playing at home, after spending months participating in tournaments in South Korea.

"Our motivation is playing in front of the hometown, you know. Just here to play, enjoy. It's like vacation also for us because we spent Christmas and New Year not here. So we're excited to play," Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza said.

Team Secret came off a devastating 2023 season, which saw it end its campaign at 5th to 6th place in the playoffs, and being denied the last slot to Valorant Champions in Los Angeles after falling short in the last-chance qualifiers.

Now, Team Secret is trying to climb back into the fold by preparing for the game's patch changes, and synergizing with new player Noel "NDG" De Guzman.

"The past month or so it's all about getting NDG into the system, getting him comfortable in the team. There's a new map in rotation and maps are getting changed, agents are getting changed," Team Secret head coach Evan "Warbirds" Olzem told ABS-CBN News at the sidelines of the press conference.

"Specifically for this tournament, we had a couple of months off which is pretty rusty. So we had to get back into form. It's mostly getting the reps in and getting NDG comfortable," the American coach added.

VCT Pacific will kick off on February 28 in Seoul, with Team Secret as one of 10 Asia-Pacific teams participating in the tournament.

But before that, Team Secret will slug it out with three other teams in the Predator League playoffs to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena from January 13-14.