Valorant: Team Secret a win away from world championship slot

Team Secret's Adrian "invy" Reyes. Courtesy: Riot Games

MANILA - Team Secret are a win away from qualifying for the Valorant Champions after eliminating South Korea's Gen.G. from the last chance qualifiers (LCQ) held in Seoul, Saturday evening.

After a close loss in comfort map Haven, Team Secret ran riot with a reverse sweep, drawing wins in Pearl (13-11), Ascent (13-2) and Lotus (13-6) to secure a revenge match against Japan's Zeta Division for the last slot to the world championships for the Pacific region.

This is sweet revenge for Team Secret, who banner an all-Pinoy main five lineup, after they were eliminated by Gen.G in VCT Pacific.

With the scoreline at 12-6 in Lotus, Team Secret went for a successful site retake that eliminated the home team from the competition in round 18.

Jayvee "Dubstep" Paguirigan made the most in the round after a flank that killed off two Gen.G players from the field.

With Gen.G's Yu "TS" Tae-seok left as the last man standing, Team Secret went on to defuse.

Team Secret will be facing Japan's ZETA Division in the finals on Sunday, with the winner joining Paper Rex, T1, and DRX at Valorant's world championship, Valorant Champions, happening in Los Angeles in August.