Olsen Racela formalizing his appointment as the newest Perpetual Altas head coach. Photo courtesy of Scottie Thompson.

MANILA — Olsen Racela will now be officially coaching the Perpetual Altas.

Starting in the NCAA’s centennial year, the Las Piñas-based squad, who finished with a 10-8 record in Season 99 and just fell short of reaching the Final Four, will have one of the best point guards in Philippine basketball history at their helm, they announced last Thursday.

“Of course, every team I coach I give my best,” said Racela in a separate post on the Altas’ social media account yesterday.

Racela will be coming in for former Perpetual mentor Myk Saguiguit, who sources told ABS-CBN News will still be serving as deputy to the former San Miguel court general.

“I have yet to meet the team, but the priority is teaching these kids, these young men,” said the former FEU Tamaraws mentor.

“Hopefully, we can grow together.”

“I hope that they can improve as individuals, but more importantly, as a team, and to help them get better as persons as well,” he added.

Also expected to aid Racela in his staff is former NCAA MVP and Altas star Scottie Thompson who has helped him transition into his new role.

“Nanonood na ako ng games ng Perpetual, and [they’re] a very competitive team. I like the line-up, maganda yung nagawa ni coach Myk sa team na ‘to, and maganda yung recruitment ng sports program,” said Racela.

Racela then expressed his optimism in their campaign next season, especially that he will be parading a relatively intact roster that features some of the NCAA’s up-and-coming studs in Cyrus Nitura, Jun Roque, and Chris Pagaran.

“I expect the players to really give their best. Yun lang hinihingi ko sa kanila. Yung results will follow. Coaches are here to guide them, bring out their potential, and hopefully mag grow sila and mag-improve sila,” shared Olsen about his team that only saw two graduating players in Jielo Razon and Jasper Cuevas.

