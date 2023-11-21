MANILA — Jielo Razon marked his last NCAA game with the Perpetual Altas by delivering the best output of his career.

The 24-year-old, 5-foot-11 guard scored a career-high 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and got three assists in a victory over the San Sebastian Golden Stags in their final game of Season 99 on Tuesday.

For Razon, it was a story-book ending to his eight-year stay with Perpetual.

“Sabi ko, itong best game ko, ide-dedicate ko ‘to sa sarili ko, sa lahat ng pinaghirapan ko simula pa high school,” the Las Piñas-native said following their win.

Razon played three years with the Altas’ junior team and five with the seniors, but he revealed that his collegiate career started on the wrong foot.

The Marketing student shared that one of Perpetual’s coaches back then told Razon how he thought he didn’t have the physical tools to make the college team.

“Pagka-graduate ko ng high school, nung pumunta ako sa Perps, hindi ko na ime-mention yung coach, pero sabi niya sakin na parang ayaw niya sakin kasi ‘too small’ daw ako tiyaka payat,” said Razon.

“Naging motivation na ‘yon sa buong career ko. Tumatak sa isip ko ‘yun hanggang ngayon.”

Still, Razon made the cut and even exhausted all of his eligible years under Frankie Lim and Myk Saguiguit, coaches whom he had nothing but praise and appreciation.

It was also the latter who expressed his full trust in Razon. "Sabi niya: 'Wag mo pakinggan yun, ako, alam ko yung abilidad mo,'" Razon said of Saguiguit's message to him.

Moving forward, Razon, who idolizes fellow Perpetualite Scottie Thompson, and other top Filipino guards Kiefer Ravena and Paul Lee, said that he intends on joining the PBA Rookie Draft next year.

“Hopefully, makapag-pro,” he said.

But right before he ramps up with his preparations, what he wants is to enjoy his time with his family.

Watch the full interview here: