MANILA (UPDATED) — University of Perpetual Help System DALTA not only kept its slim Final 4 hopes alive but also ended the elimination round on a high note, all thanks to Jielo Razon’s career game.

The Altas scored a crucial win over San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 75-60, at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

It was team captain Razon’s best game in a Perpetual jersey as he scored a career-high 26 points which was built on 6-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc.

“Wala naman akong ginawang kakaiba, sadyang naka-focus lang ako and naisip ko lang yung sinabi ni coach Mike na ibigay namin yung best namin para makita ng nasa taas na deserving kaming mag Final Four,” Razon said during a post-game interview.

The 5-foot-11 guard also contributed seven rebounds and three assists in his last elimination round game with the Las Piñas-based squad.

Christian Pagaran finished with 15 markers, and Cyrus Nitura tallied eight points, six boards, and three dimes in only 15 minutes of action.

After a tied ball game following the first 20 minutes of action, the Altas outscored the Stags, 20-10, in the third canto to finally distance themselves from SSC-R.

Razon then fired three straight three-pointers to open the final quarter, and this allowed Perpetual to completely distance themselves by creating a 19-point lead, 66-47, after a jumper from John Abis at the 8:24 mark of the same frame.

This was enough for the Myk Saguiguit-mentored squad to end the Season 99 elimination round with a 10-8 record. Their playoff lives are now dependent on the result of the San Beda-Lyceum game which is happening as of press time.

A Red Lions win will propel them to 11 wins, meaning that Perpetual will not have the opportunity to chase the Mendiola-based squad anymore.

Meanwhile, the Golden Stags fell to 5-12. They will end their season against Arellano University on Friday.

Their leading scorer was Romel Calahat who finished with 19, while Alex Desoyo chipped in 12.

The scores:

UPHSD 75 – Razon 26, Pagaran 15, Nitura 8, Abis 7, Omega 6, Roque 4, Gelsano 4, Movida 3, Orgo 2, Barcuma 0, Nunez 0, Sevilla 0, Cuevas 0, Ferreras 0, Boral 0

SSC-R 60 -- Calahat 19, Desoyo 12, De Leon 6, Re. Gabat 5, Felebrico 4, Escobido 4, Castor 4, Are 3, Sumoda 2, Una 1, Singson 0, Ra. Gabat 0, Barroga 0, Bacani 0, Chuidan 0

Quarterscores: 13-22; 35-35; 55-45; 75-60

